ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ADMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year (($1.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.36) per share. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS (NASDAQ:GILT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Gilat Satellite Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS? (NASDAQ:GILT)

Wall Street analysts have given Gilat Satellite Networks a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Gilat Satellite Networks wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FORTUNA SILVER MINES (NYSE:FSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines are expected to grow by 58.93% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.89 per share. Fortuna Silver Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTUNA SILVER MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortuna Silver Mines stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines

GENETRON (NASDAQ:GTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron last issued its earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm earned $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($12.45) diluted earnings per share). Genetron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. Genetron will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 24th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “7494097”.

IS GENETRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genetron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genetron stock.

Genetron