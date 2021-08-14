OCEAN BIO-CHEM (NASDAQ:OBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Ocean Bio-Chem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OCEAN BIO-CHEM? (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Wall Street analysts have given Ocean Bio-Chem a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ocean Bio-Chem wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PFMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Performant Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.06 per share. Performant Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERFORMANT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFMT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Performant Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Performant Financial stock.

Performant Financial

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FREQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Frequency Therapeutics has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Frequency Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.82) per share. Frequency Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FREQ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frequency Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Frequency Therapeutics stock.

Frequency Therapeutics

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($0.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VistaGen Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.34) per share. VistaGen Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTGN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” VistaGen Therapeutics stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics