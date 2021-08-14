SYNEOS HEALTH (NASDAQ:SYNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Its revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Syneos Health has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Earnings for Syneos Health are expected to grow by 16.97% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $4.48 per share. Syneos Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNEOS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYNH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syneos Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Syneos Health stock.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ESE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. Its revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.7. Earnings for ESCO Technologies are expected to grow by 18.28% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $3.43 per share. ESCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESCO Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ESCO Technologies stock.

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ATRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Atara Biotherapeutics has generated ($4.15) earnings per share over the last year (($3.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atara Biotherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.53) to ($3.47) per share. Atara Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atara Biotherapeutics stock.

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:HMTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hemisphere Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

