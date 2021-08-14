ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:ADES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Advanced Emissions Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA (NASDAQ:CRESY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $36.92 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.58) diluted earnings per share). Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES (NYSE:FOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Finance Of America Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Finance Of America Companies are expected to grow by 26.55% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.24 per share. Finance Of America Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Finance Of America Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Finance Of America Companies stock.

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FDMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has generated ($8.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.53) per share. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FDMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock.

