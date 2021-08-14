ARK RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:ARKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Ark Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Ark Restaurants will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722264”.

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:XELA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Exela Technologies has generated ($3.66) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Exela Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.06) per share. Exela Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VRDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.85. Viridian Therapeutics has generated ($11.49) earnings per share over the last year (($29.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viridian Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.64) to ($1.61) per share. Viridian Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1847 GOEDEKER (NYSE:GOED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. 1847 Goedeker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.25) diluted earnings per share). 1847 Goedeker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

