HIREQUEST (NASDAQ:HQI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. HireQuest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GLADSTONE LAND (NASDAQ:LAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Gladstone Land has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gladstone Land are expected to grow by 14.93% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.77 per share. Gladstone Land has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE LAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAND)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Land in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Land stock.

AMERICAN WELL (NYSE:AMWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for American Well are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.65) per share. American Well has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN WELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMWL)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Well in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Well stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE (NYSE:CTOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company earned $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76 million. Custom Truck One Source has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Custom Truck One Source are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.18 per share. Custom Truck One Source has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTOS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Custom Truck One Source in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Custom Truck One Source stock.

