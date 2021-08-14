KODIAK SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Kodiak Sciences has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year (($3.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kodiak Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.98) to ($5.73) per share. Kodiak Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KODIAK SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kodiak Sciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kodiak Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kodiak Sciences

YALLA GROUP (NYSE:YALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Yalla Group has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Yalla Group are expected to grow by 102.22% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.91 per share. Yalla Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YALLA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yalla Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yalla Group stock.

Yalla Group

AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:RNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avidity Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.43) to ($4.32) per share. Avidity Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avidity Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Avidity Biosciences stock.

Avidity Biosciences

ATHERSYS (NASDAQ:ATHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Athersys has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Athersys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $0.23 per share. Athersys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHERSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athersys in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Athersys stock.

Athersys