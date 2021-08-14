PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK (NYSE:TLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk last released its quarterly earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TLK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock.

SOGOU (NYSE:SOGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Sogou has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOGOU? (NYSE:SOGO)

MODEL N (NYSE:MODN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MODN)

Model N last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company earned $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Its revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Model N has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Model N are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.41) per share. Model N has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODEL N A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MODN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Model N in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Model N stock.

VAPOTHERM (NYSE:VAPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vapotherm has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($1.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vapotherm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($2.16) per share. Vapotherm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAPOTHERM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VAPO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vapotherm in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vapotherm stock.

