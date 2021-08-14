TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TPST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $6.75. Tempest Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($36.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tempest Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.19) to ($4.36) per share. Tempest Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TPST)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tempest Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tempest Therapeutics stock.

Tempest Therapeutics

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PANL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS? (NASDAQ:PANL)

Wall Street analysts have given Pangaea Logistics Solutions a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Pangaea Logistics Solutions wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

TITAN MEDICAL (NASDAQ:TMDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Titan Medical has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Titan Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.31) per share. Titan Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TITAN MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMDI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Titan Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Titan Medical stock.

Titan Medical

SELECTA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Selecta Biosciences has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Selecta Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.22) per share. Selecta Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECTA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SELB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Selecta Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Selecta Biosciences stock.

Selecta Biosciences