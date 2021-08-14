COMPASS (NYSE:COMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COMP)

Compass last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Its revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Compass are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($0.94) per share. Compass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COMP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Compass stock.

TELECOM ARGENTINA (NYSE:TEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $932.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Telecom Argentina are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.18 per share. Telecom Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELECOM ARGENTINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telecom Argentina in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telecom Argentina stock.

I3 VERTICALS (NASDAQ:IIIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for i3 Verticals are expected to grow by 34.78% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.93 per share. i3 Verticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS I3 VERTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIIV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for i3 Verticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” i3 Verticals stock.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS (NYSE:DMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Media Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digital Media Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Media Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Media Solutions stock.

