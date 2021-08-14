EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:EDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($5.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 1,168.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $2.03 per share. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

THE HACKETT GROUP (NASDAQ:HCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.8. Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 12.36% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.00 per share. The Hackett Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HACKETT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCKT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hackett Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hackett Group stock.

SHATTUCK LABS (NASDAQ:STTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Shattuck Labs has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Shattuck Labs are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($1.55) per share. Shattuck Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year ($1.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.0. Earnings for Standex International are expected to grow by 9.87% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $5.01 per share. Standex International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANDEX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Standex International in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Standex International stock.

