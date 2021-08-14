ASURE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:ASUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Asure Software has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Asure Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.02 per share. Asure Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASURE SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASUR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asure Software in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Asure Software stock.

SIENTRA (NASDAQ:SIEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. Sientra has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sientra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.69) per share. Sientra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIENTRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sientra in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sientra stock.

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TRIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Trillium Therapeutics has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Earnings for Trillium Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.90) per share.

IS TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRIL)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trillium Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trillium Therapeutics stock.

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for Kelly Services are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.25 per share. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KELLY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KELYA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kelly Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kelly Services stock.

