51job last announced its earnings results on June 25th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company earned $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Earnings for 51job are expected to grow by 9.84% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.46 per share. 51job has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 51job in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” 51job stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JOBS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.82) per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Gladstone Commercial last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.5. Earnings for Gladstone Commercial are expected to grow by 4.43% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.65 per share. Gladstone Commercial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Commercial in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Commercial stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.38) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($0.43) per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock.

