LUNA INNOVATIONS (NASDAQ:LUNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.8. Earnings for Luna Innovations are expected to grow by 59.09% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.35 per share. Luna Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luna Innovations in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luna Innovations stock.

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IDYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. IDEAYA Biosciences has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($1.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IDEAYA Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($1.55) per share. IDEAYA Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEAYA Biosciences stock.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:RXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rackspace Technology are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.19 per share. Rackspace Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rackspace Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rackspace Technology stock.

INSTIL BIO (NASDAQ:TIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIL)

Instil Bio last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Instil Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Instil Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.38) per share. Instil Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Instil Bio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Instil Bio stock.

