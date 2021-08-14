AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS (NYSE:APD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year ($8.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Earnings for Air Products and Chemicals are expected to grow by 19.32% in the coming year, from $9.11 to $10.87 per share. Air Products and Chemicals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APD)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Products and Chemicals in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Products and Chemicals stock.

Air Products and Chemicals

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business earned $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. Its revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for TEGNA are expected to grow by 41.58% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.86 per share. TEGNA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEGNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGNA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TEGNA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TEGNA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TGNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TEGNA

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL (NYSE:BRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Broadmark Realty Capital has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Broadmark Realty Capital are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.05 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRMK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Broadmark Realty Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($2.27) per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals