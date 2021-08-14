CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:CRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST? (NYSE:CRT)

Wall Street analysts have given Cross Timbers Royalty Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Cross Timbers Royalty Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

APTINYX (NASDAQ:APTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Aptinyx has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aptinyx are expected to remain at ($1.04) per share in the coming year. Aptinyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTINYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APTX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptinyx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptinyx stock.

Aptinyx

AUDIOEYE (NASDAQ:AEYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AudioEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.50) per share. AudioEye has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUDIOEYE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEYE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AudioEye in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AudioEye stock.

AudioEye

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:FRGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fiesta Restaurant Group are expected to grow by 48.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.37 per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRGI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiesta Restaurant Group stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group