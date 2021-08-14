CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CATB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year (($9.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.77) per share. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock.

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VRCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.84) per share. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRCA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock.

PERPETUA RESOURCES (NASDAQ:PPTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perpetua Resources has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Perpetua Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.61) per share.

IS PERPETUA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPTA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perpetua Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perpetua Resources stock.

VERU (NASDAQ:VERU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veru are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.31) per share. Veru has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veru in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veru stock.

