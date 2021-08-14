SYNALLOY (NASDAQ:SYNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.75) diluted earnings per share). Synalloy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VIDLER WATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:VWTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Vidler Water Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ADMA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ADMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.34) per share. ADMA Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADMA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADMA Biologics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ADMA Biologics stock.

ADMA Biologics

ESSA PHARMA (NASDAQ:EPIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. ESSA Pharma has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ESSA Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.25) per share. ESSA Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPIX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESSA Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ESSA Pharma stock.

ESSA Pharma