CF INDUSTRIES (NYSE:CF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CF Industries has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for CF Industries are expected to decrease by -21.22% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $3.23 per share. CF Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CF INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CF)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CF Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CF Industries stock.

CF Industries

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.19 per share. Golub Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLUB CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBDC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golub Capital BDC in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Golub Capital BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GBDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Golub Capital BDC

ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($16.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Atrion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ATRION? (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ADAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business earned $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($1.06) per share. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADAP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics