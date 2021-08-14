FS KKR CAPITAL (NYSE:FSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($4.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Earnings for FS KKR Capital are expected to grow by 2.82% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.55 per share. FS KKR Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS KKR CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS KKR Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FS KKR Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($2.35) per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCKT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.6. Earnings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.41 per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMPH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock.

VOR BIOPHARMA (NYSE:VOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Vor Biopharma has generated ($230.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vor Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($2.26) per share. Vor Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOR BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VOR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vor Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vor Biopharma stock.

