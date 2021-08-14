NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.92. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NGL Energy Partners has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year (($5.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NGL Energy Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.36 to ($0.16) per share. NGL Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NGL ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NGL Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NGL Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NGL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CURIOSITYSTREAM (NASDAQ:CURI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. CuriosityStream has generated ($2.77) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.39) per share. CuriosityStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURIOSITYSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CURI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CuriosityStream in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CuriosityStream stock.

MANNKIND (NASDAQ:MNKD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MannKind has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MannKind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.15) per share. MannKind has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANNKIND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNKD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MannKind in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MannKind stock.

