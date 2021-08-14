PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:PBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year (($5.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CIRCOR International are expected to grow by 29.95% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.82 per share. CIRCOR International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CIRCOR International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CIRCOR International stock.

VIEW (NASDAQ:VIEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. View has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for View are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($0.67) per share.

IS VIEW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIEW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for View in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” View stock.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:AVXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Anavex Life Sciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Anavex Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.58) per share. Anavex Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVXL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anavex Life Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anavex Life Sciences stock.

