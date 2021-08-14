ATERIAN (NASDAQ:ATER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($5.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aterian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.48 per share. Aterian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATERIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATER)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aterian in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aterian stock.

Aterian

RELMADA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.09. Relmada Therapeutics has generated ($3.81) earnings per share over the last year (($4.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Relmada Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.04) to ($5.84) per share. Relmada Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELMADA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RLMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Relmada Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Relmada Therapeutics stock.

Relmada Therapeutics

TPG PACE TECH OPPORTUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PACE)

IS TPG PACE TECH OPPORTUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PACE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

