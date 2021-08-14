CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cue Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.66) per share. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CUE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cue Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cue Biopharma stock.

Cue Biopharma

BIOVENTUS (NYSE:BVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Bioventus has generated $7.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Earnings for Bioventus are expected to decrease by -34.59% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $0.87 per share. Bioventus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOVENTUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BVS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bioventus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bioventus stock.

Bioventus

HAEMONETICS (NYSE:HAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Earnings for Haemonetics are expected to grow by 14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.17 per share. Haemonetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAEMONETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HAE)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Haemonetics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Haemonetics stock.

Haemonetics

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aeva Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.45) per share. Aeva Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEVA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEVA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aeva Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aeva Technologies stock.

Aeva Technologies