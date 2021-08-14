NEXIMMUNE (NASDAQ:NEXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). NexImmune has generated ($26.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NexImmune are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.31) to ($4.20) per share. NexImmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXIMMUNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEXI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexImmune in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NexImmune stock.

NexImmune

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ALLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allot Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.23) per share. Allot Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allot Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allot Communications stock.

Allot Communications

VAXCYTE (NASDAQ:PCVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Vaxcyte has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($2.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vaxcyte are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.15) to ($2.43) per share. Vaxcyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAXCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCVX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaxcyte in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaxcyte stock.

Vaxcyte

YOUDAO (NYSE:DAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao last issued its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Youdao has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Youdao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.66) per share.

IS YOUDAO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Youdao in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Youdao stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DAO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Youdao