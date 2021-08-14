READING INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:RDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Reading International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

POSTAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Postal Realty Trust are expected to grow by 16.09% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.01 per share. Postal Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSTAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSTL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Postal Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Postal Realty Trust stock.

Postal Realty Trust

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year (($0.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kezar Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($1.32) per share. Kezar Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KZR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kezar Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kezar Life Sciences stock.

Kezar Life Sciences

AGRIFY (NASDAQ:AGFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Agrify has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Agrify are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.09) per share.

IS AGRIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGFY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agrify in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agrify stock.

Agrify