REATA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RETA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company earned $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Reata Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.35) earnings per share over the last year (($7.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Reata Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.52) to ($7.63) per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REATA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RETA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Reata Pharmaceuticals stock.

PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business earned $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.0. Earnings for Purple Innovation are expected to grow by 51.28% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.18 per share. Purple Innovation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PURPLE INNOVATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Purple Innovation in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Purple Innovation stock.

VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:VFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Village Farms International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.2. Earnings for Village Farms International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.29 per share. Village Farms International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VFF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Village Farms International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Village Farms International stock.

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES (NASDAQ:FIXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Homology Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($2.51) per share. Homology Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMOLOGY MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIXX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Homology Medicines in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Homology Medicines stock.

