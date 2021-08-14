REWALK ROBOTICS (NASDAQ:RWLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ReWalk Robotics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.25) per share. ReWalk Robotics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REWALK ROBOTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RWLK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ReWalk Robotics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ReWalk Robotics stock.

ReWalk Robotics

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.49 to ($0.12) per share. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FENC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter. BBQ has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). BBQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BBQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBQ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BBQ in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BBQ stock.

BBQ

FORIAN (NASDAQ:FORA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.62 million during the quarter. Forian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Forian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FORA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forian in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Forian stock.

Forian