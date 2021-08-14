THE TRADE DESK (NASDAQ:TTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm earned $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Trade Desk has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.2. Earnings for The Trade Desk are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.49 per share. The Trade Desk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TRADE DESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Trade Desk in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Trade Desk stock.

The Trade Desk

FREEDOM (NASDAQ:FRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Freedom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by $0.32. The business earned $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. bluebird bio has generated ($9.95) earnings per share over the last year (($9.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for bluebird bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($12.13) to ($9.89) per share. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEBIRD BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for bluebird bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 17 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” bluebird bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

bluebird bio

PULSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PLSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Pulse Biosciences has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year (($2.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulse Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.29) to ($1.57) per share. Pulse Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLSE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulse Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulse Biosciences stock.

Pulse Biosciences