AECOM (NYSE:ACM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AECOM are expected to grow by 18.35% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.29 per share. AECOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AECOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AECOM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AECOM stock.

VERRA MOBILITY (NASDAQ:VRRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Verra Mobility has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verra Mobility are expected to grow by 26.98% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.80 per share. Verra Mobility has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERRA MOBILITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRRM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verra Mobility in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verra Mobility stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business earned $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Its revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CEVA has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CEVA are expected to grow by 1,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.34 per share. CEVA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CEVA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEVA in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CEVA stock.

CARLOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm earned $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. CarLotz has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CarLotz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.52) per share. CarLotz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARLOTZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarLotz in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CarLotz stock.

