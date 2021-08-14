NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NKSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for National Bankshares are expected to decrease by -8.84% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $2.68 per share. National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES? (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Wall Street analysts have given National Bankshares a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but National Bankshares wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:PRAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Praxis Precision Medicines has generated ($7.86) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Praxis Precision Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.22) per share. Praxis Precision Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRAX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Praxis Precision Medicines stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines

SUNOPTA (NASDAQ:STKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company earned $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year ($0.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for SunOpta are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.08 per share. SunOpta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNOPTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STKL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunOpta in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SunOpta stock.

SunOpta

LORAL SPACE & COMMUNICATIONS INC. (NASDAQ:LORL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($7.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LORAL SPACE & COMMUNICATIONS INC.? (NASDAQ:LORL)

Wall Street analysts have given Loral Space & Communications Inc. a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Loral Space & Communications Inc. wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.