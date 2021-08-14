LUMENT FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:LFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Lument Finance Trust are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.38 per share. Lument Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMENT FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LFT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lument Finance Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lument Finance Trust stock.

Lument Finance Trust

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FULC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics has generated ($2.79) earnings per share over the last year (($2.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fulcrum Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.03) per share. Fulcrum Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FULC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fulcrum Therapeutics stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics

MEDAVAIL (NASDAQ:MDVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. MedAvail has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MedAvail are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.93) per share. MedAvail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDAVAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDVL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MedAvail in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MedAvail stock.

MedAvail

ACUTUS MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AFIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Acutus Medical has generated ($4.97) earnings per share over the last year (($36.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.80) to ($1.73) per share. Acutus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUTUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acutus Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Acutus Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Acutus Medical