US FOODS (NYSE:USFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company earned $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Its revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for US Foods are expected to grow by 71.15% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $2.67 per share. US Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USFD)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” US Foods stock.

US Foods

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.4. Earnings for XPEL are expected to grow by 34.21% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.53 per share. XPEL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XPEL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPEL in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPEL stock.

XPEL

HIGHPEAK ENERGY (NASDAQ:HPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. HighPeak Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for HighPeak Energy are expected to grow by 103.64% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $1.12 per share. HighPeak Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIGHPEAK ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HPK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HighPeak Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HighPeak Energy stock.

HighPeak Energy

XBIOTECH (NASDAQ:XBIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $4.85 million during the quarter. XBiotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. XBiotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN XBIOTECH? (NASDAQ:XBIT)

