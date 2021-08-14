PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. PCTEL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PCTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCTI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCTEL in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCTEL stock.

ITAMAR MEDICAL (NASDAQ:ITMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business earned $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Itamar Medical has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Itamar Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($0.26) per share. Itamar Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITAMAR MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITMR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Itamar Medical in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Itamar Medical stock.

GAMIDA CELL (NASDAQ:GMDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Gamida Cell has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gamida Cell are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.39) per share. Gamida Cell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMIDA CELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMDA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gamida Cell in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gamida Cell stock.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:DTIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences has generated ($2.09) earnings per share over the last year (($1.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Precision BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($2.12) per share. Precision BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECISION BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DTIL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precision BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precision BioSciences stock.

