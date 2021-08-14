CABLE ONE (NYSE:CABO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm earned $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cable One has generated $44.49 earnings per share over the last year ($50.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Earnings for Cable One are expected to grow by 16.89% in the coming year, from $47.78 to $55.85 per share. Cable One has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABLE ONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CABO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cable One in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cable One stock.

ENERGIZER (NYSE:ENR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.4. Earnings for Energizer are expected to grow by 7.51% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.72 per share. Energizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGIZER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energizer in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Energizer stock.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY (NYSE:BCEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has generated $4.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Bonanza Creek Energy are expected to grow by 57.71% in the coming year, from $5.77 to $9.10 per share. Bonanza Creek Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BONANZA CREEK ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCEI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bonanza Creek Energy stock.

PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES (NYSE:APTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year (($3.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Preferred Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 2.35% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.87 per share. Preferred Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APTS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Preferred Apartment Communities stock.

