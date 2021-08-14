STARTEK (NYSE:SRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.37 per share. StarTek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StarTek in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” StarTek stock.

StarTek

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year (($2.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($2.71) per share. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals

HIMS & HERS HEALTH (NYSE:HIMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Hims & Hers Health has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hims & Hers Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.28) per share. Hims & Hers Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIMS & HERS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIMS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hims & Hers Health in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hims & Hers Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HIMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hims & Hers Health

PGT INNOVATIONS (NYSE:PGTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. PGT Innovations has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for PGT Innovations are expected to grow by 21.54% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.58 per share. PGT Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PGT INNOVATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGTI)

0 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PGT Innovations in the last year. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “n/a” PGT Innovations stock.

PGT Innovations