CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST (NASDAQ:CMCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.35) diluted earnings per share). CIM Commercial Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VERTEX ENERGY (NASDAQ:VTNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.40. Vertex Energy has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vertex Energy are expected to grow by 7,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.75 per share. Vertex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTEX ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTNR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertex Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertex Energy stock.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XENE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($2.34) per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock.

SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. Silverback Therapeutics has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Silverback Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.37) to ($3.03) per share. Silverback Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silverback Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silverback Therapeutics stock.

