CALLAWAY GOLF (NYSE:ELY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm earned $914 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Callaway Golf has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.33 per share. Callaway Golf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLAWAY GOLF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callaway Golf in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Callaway Golf stock.

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES (NYSE:OR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.0. Earnings for Osisko Gold Royalties are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.44 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Osisko Gold Royalties stock.

OMEROS (NASDAQ:OMER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Omeros has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Omeros are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($1.75) per share. Omeros has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMEROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMER)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omeros in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Omeros stock.

NAUTILUS (NYSE:NLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for Nautilus are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.88 per share. Nautilus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAUTILUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nautilus in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nautilus stock.

