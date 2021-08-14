INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:III) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Earnings for Information Services Group are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.23 per share. Information Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:III)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Information Services Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Information Services Group stock.

PDF SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PDFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions has generated ($1.17) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PDF Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.16) per share. PDF Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PDF SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDFS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PDF Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PDF Solutions stock.

DESKTOP METAL (NYSE:DM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Desktop Metal has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Desktop Metal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.16) per share. Desktop Metal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DESKTOP METAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Desktop Metal in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Desktop Metal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

C4 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CCCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics has generated ($5.83) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for C4 Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.23) per share. C4 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS C4 THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCCC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C4 Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” C4 Therapeutics stock.

