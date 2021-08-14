MALVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MLVF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.66% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.00 per share. Malvern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MALVERN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Wall Street analysts have given Malvern Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Malvern Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FUSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year (($19.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.85) per share. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUSN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

TARGET HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:TH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Target Hospitality has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Target Hospitality are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.12 per share. Target Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARGET HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Target Hospitality in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Target Hospitality stock.

Target Hospitality

BIT DIGITAL (NASDAQ:BTBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $43.95 million during the quarter. Bit Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bit Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIT DIGITAL? (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Wall Street analysts have given Bit Digital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Bit Digital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.