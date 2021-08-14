LUFAX (NYSE:LU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LU)

Lufax last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Lufax are expected to grow by 10.28% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.18 per share. Lufax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lufax in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lufax stock.

TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TPTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. Turning Point Therapeutics has generated ($3.85) earnings per share over the last year (($2.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Turning Point Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.70) to ($6.90) per share. Turning Point Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TPTX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Turning Point Therapeutics stock.

WORKHORSE GROUP (NASDAQ:WKHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Its revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Workhorse Group has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Workhorse Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.57) to ($0.39) per share. Workhorse Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKHORSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WKHS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workhorse Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Workhorse Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WKHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. Cara Therapeutics has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.0. Earnings for Cara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($0.82) per share. Cara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cara Therapeutics stock.

