FEDNAT (NASDAQ:FNHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $2.03. FedNat has generated ($5.21) earnings per share over the last year (($6.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FedNat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to $0.33 per share. FedNat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDNAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNHC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FedNat in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FedNat stock.

PAYSIGN (NASDAQ:PAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. PaySign has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PaySign are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.14 per share. PaySign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYSIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PaySign in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PaySign stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PAYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AILERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aileron Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.38) per share. Aileron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AILERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aileron Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aileron Therapeutics stock.

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:HOFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock.

