DRIVE SHACK (NYSE:DS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Drive Shack has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.79) diluted earnings per share). Drive Shack has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DRIVE SHACK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Drive Shack in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Drive Shack stock.

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($2.91) per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock.

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:AVAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Aveanna Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aveanna Healthcare are expected to grow by 25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.54 per share. Aveanna Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVEANNA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aveanna Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aveanna Healthcare stock.

SUNDIAL GROWERS (NASDAQ:SNDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sundial Growers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.01 per share.

IS SUNDIAL GROWERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDL)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sundial Growers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sundial Growers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNDL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

