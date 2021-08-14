HILL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Hill International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HILL INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:HIL)

Wall Street analysts have given Hill International a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Hill International wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Achilles Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Achilles Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.99) to ($2.29) per share.

IS ACHILLES THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACHL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Achilles Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Achilles Therapeutics stock.

Achilles Therapeutics

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TUFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tufin Software Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.20) per share. Tufin Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TUFN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tufin Software Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tufin Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TUFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tufin Software Technologies

MEIRAGTX (NASDAQ:MGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MeiraGTx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.88) per share. MeiraGTx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEIRAGTX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MeiraGTx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MeiraGTx stock.

MeiraGTx