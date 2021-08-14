OAK STREET HEALTH (NYSE:OSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business earned $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Its revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($73.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oak Street Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.10) per share. Oak Street Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OAK STREET HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSH)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oak Street Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oak Street Health stock.

Oak Street Health

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:DOOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company earned $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International has generated $6.15 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Earnings for Masonite International are expected to grow by 16.65% in the coming year, from $8.59 to $10.02 per share. Masonite International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASONITE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOOR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masonite International in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masonite International stock.

Masonite International

THE REALREAL (NASDAQ:REAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm earned $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. Its revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. The RealReal has generated ($1.98) earnings per share over the last year (($2.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The RealReal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.80) per share. The RealReal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE REALREAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REAL)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The RealReal in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The RealReal stock.

The RealReal

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.54 per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals