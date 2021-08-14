APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:APLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $1.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.59) earnings per share over the last year (($4.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.89) to ($5.04) per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLS)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock.

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AXSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Axsome Therapeutics has generated ($2.74) earnings per share over the last year (($2.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axsome Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.73) to ($2.03) per share. Axsome Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXSOME THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXSM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axsome Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Axsome Therapeutics stock.

SOHU.COM (NASDAQ:SOHU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sohu.com are expected to remain at $0.65 per share in the coming year. Sohu.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOHU.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SOHU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sohu.com in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sohu.com stock.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA (NASDAQ:MPAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Motorcar Parts of America are expected to grow by 20.42% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.30 per share. Motorcar Parts of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPAA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Motorcar Parts of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Motorcar Parts of America stock.

