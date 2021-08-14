RECRO PHARMA (NASDAQ:REPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Recro Pharma has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Recro Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.28) per share. Recro Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RECRO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Recro Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Recro Pharma stock.

BIODESIX (NASDAQ:BDSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. Biodesix has generated ($6.48) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.78) per share. Biodesix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIODESIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BDSX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biodesix in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biodesix stock.

POINTS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:PCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Points International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.42 per share. Points International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POINTS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Points International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Points International stock.

KARAT PACKAGING (NASDAQ:KRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Karat Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Karat Packaging are expected to grow by 20.69% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.40 per share. Karat Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARAT PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karat Packaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Karat Packaging stock.

