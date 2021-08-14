SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Synchronoss Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.22) per share. Synchronoss Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNCR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synchronoss Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synchronoss Technologies stock.

Synchronoss Technologies

EASTMAN KODAK (NYSE:KODK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $265 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eastman Kodak has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EASTMAN KODAK? (NYSE:KODK)

ANTERIX (NASDAQ:ATEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. Anterix has generated ($3.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Anterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($1.13) per share. Anterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATEX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anterix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anterix stock.

Anterix

GEVO (NASDAQ:GEVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Gevo has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gevo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share. Gevo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEVO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GEVO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gevo in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gevo stock.

Gevo