VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VYGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Voyager Therapeutics has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. Earnings for Voyager Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.78) to ($2.81) per share. Voyager Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VYGR)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Voyager Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Voyager Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VYGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS (NASDAQ:FLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.5. Full House Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULL HOUSE RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Full House Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Full House Resorts stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME (NASDAQ:TLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.90) per share. Taiwan Liposome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAIWAN LIPOSOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Liposome in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Taiwan Liposome stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TATTOOED CHEF (NASDAQ:TTCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm earned $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Its revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tattooed Chef has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.30 per share. Tattooed Chef has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TATTOOED CHEF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tattooed Chef in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tattooed Chef stock.

