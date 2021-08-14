ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZYNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year (($1.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($1.23) per share. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

SOLITON (NASDAQ:SOLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Soliton has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Soliton are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.82) per share. Soliton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLITON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SOLY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Soliton in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Soliton stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SOLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Soliton

1STDIBS.COM (NASDAQ:DIBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. 1stdibs.Com has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for 1stdibs.Com are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.96) per share. 1stdibs.Com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1STDIBS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DIBS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1stdibs.Com in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1stdibs.Com stock.

1stdibs.Com

RAPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RAPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year (($2.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RAPT Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($3.34) per share. RAPT Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAPT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAPT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RAPT Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RAPT Therapeutics stock.

RAPT Therapeutics